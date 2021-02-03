TAYLORVILLE — James F. Kettelkamp, 87, of Taylorville passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in Taylorville Nursing & Rehab Center. He was born June 18, 1933 in Pana, IL, son of the late Milton T. and Glenella (Hillman) Kettelkamp. James married Emily J. Siegrist in 1956 and she preceded him in death on January 28, 2004.

James graduated from Nokomis High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-55, spending a year in Korea. James graduated from Millikin University with his Bachelor's Degree in 1959, and later with his Master of Science in Education in 1964.

James served at Millikin University for thirty years as an Admissions Counselor, Director of Admissions, and Dean of Admissions. His career at Millikin was bookended by two teaching and coaching stints at Pana High School, beginning in 1959 as teacher and head basketball coach, and ending in the 1990's as a substitute teacher and assistant Football coach. As an educator, coach and counselor, Jim had a gift for, and found meaning in connecting with young people. He offered countless students the guidance and encouragement they needed to move forward in their life paths. He was a caring and loyal friend, always ready to offer perspective and support to anyone who needed it.