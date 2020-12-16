 Skip to main content
James F. Schell
James F. Schell

DECATUR - James F. Schell, 66, of Decatur, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 in Peoria.

Jim retired from United Parcel Services and is survived by his sister, Sandy Leeds of Decatur; three nieces; and his beloved Great Dane, Ethan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Merril.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dave Eller for everything you did for Jim.

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.

