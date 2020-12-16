DECATUR - James F. Schell, 66, of Decatur, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 in Peoria.
Jim retired from United Parcel Services and is survived by his sister, Sandy Leeds of Decatur; three nieces; and his beloved Great Dane, Ethan.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Merril.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dave Eller for everything you did for Jim.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.