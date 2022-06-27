July 1, 1956 - Jan. 7, 2022

DECATUR — James Gregory "Greg" Parker of Decatur, IL, formerly of Maroa, IL, passed away at 9:07 P.M., Friday, January 7, 2022 at his group home in Decatur, IL. He was known to all as Greg or Bubba during his lifetime. Greg was born on July 1, 1956 in Decatur, Illinois to James B. and Charlotte M. (Braden) Parker.

Graveside services will be 10:00 A.M., Friday, July 1, 2022 at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials can be given in his name can be directed to MRI (Macon Resources Incorporated).

Greg attended school over the years at Macon Resources and Progress School in Decatur. After leaving his parents home he lived at Ratchford Group home and finally at Thompson House/Alpha-Omega Group home both of Decatur IL. The family would like to thank the staff at both group homes and MRI for the love and care given to Greg over the years.

Greg started his life with many challenges ahead of him, but through it all he has had a gentle and loving spirit. He was loved by so many but none more than his mother Charlotte who devoted her life to his care. He gained a bonus dad after Charlotte married Edward Crabtree when he was 13 years old and they became best buds.

Surviving is his mother, Charlotte Crabtree of Decatur; brother, Brent Parker and wife, Lisa of Florence, AZ; sister, Renea Parker of Decatur, IL; step-brother, Jeff Crabtree and wife, Julie of Maroa, IL; step-sister, Carrie Marley of Taylorville, IL; 11 nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and nephews.

Greg was preceded in death by his grandparents: Russell and Grace (Cooper) Braden; father, James Parker; step-father, Edward Crabtree; and sister, Deborah Parker.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com