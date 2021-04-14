James H. Butler

DECATUR — Jim went to be with his Lord on April 10, 2021, after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Born in Indianapolis, IN to Harry and Doris Butler, he was the oldest of five children. He married Sally Ward in Chicago, IL. They had two children, Daniel Butler of Huntsville, AL (with wife Kaya, son Riley) and Rebecca Butler of Bethalto, IL (with daughter Violet). Jim is survived by his wife; two brothers two sisters; his children; two grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; great nieces and nephews. The Butler family is a large, loving family. They love to get together and play games and instruments, sing, eat, and just visit.

Jim started his career at Commonwealth Edison. The last utility he worked for was Illinois Power. His last job was at the Capital Development Board in Springfield, IL. Jim loved life and talking to people. He had a great love for his church and church family at Riverside Baptist in Decatur, IL. His last months in Decatur he attended Tabernacle Baptist with his good friend, Bill Hutchins and with his Bible study group. Jim was retired and eventually moved to Bethalto, IL. He was a jokester to the end, and loved to make people laugh.

There will be a Celebration of Life service for Jim at Riverside Baptist Church in Decatur, IL on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The service will be at 11:00 a.m. with catered lunch to follow.

