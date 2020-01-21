WHITE HEATH — James H. Shaffer, 79, of White Heath, passed away at 7:32 p.m., January 19, 2020 at the Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Jim was born June 11, 1940 in Goose Creek Township, IL the son of Charles and Ruth (Chambers) Shaffer. He married Lynne Whisnant on June 14, 1964 in Osmond, IL.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife, Lynne Shaffer of White Heath; son, James Shaffer II of White Heath; daughter, Emily Shaffer of White Heath; grandchildren, Michael Johnson, Xaviera Burton, Bhreana Burton and Brandun Burton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Jim grew up north of Cisco and attended Cisco and Monticello schools. Jim retired from Topflightonticello Grain after 38 years. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Monticello, the Piatt County Farm Bureau, and the White Heath Community Club where he was in charge of the Soapbox Derby's at the homecoming celebrations for many years. He was also in charge of the Piatt County 4-H Rabbit Shows for years. Jim loved going to the Bement Country Opry. He also enjoyed going to the grandkids activities and he could tell you why Chrysler products were so much better than any other car.
A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Christ Lutheran Church, Monticello with Pastor Julia Rademacher officiating. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or the White Heath Community Club. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com
Service information
2:00PM
779 East Old Rte 47
Monticello, IL 61856
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.