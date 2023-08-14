Dec. 13, 1944 - Aug. 9, 2023

ROSELLE — James Hader Budde, 78, of Roselle, joined his beloved wife of 52 years in heaven on August 9, 2023. Jim was born in Bloomington, IL on December 13, 1944, the middle son of Harold L. and Barbara (Jordan) Budde. He grew up near the Sangamon River in Decatur, IL with his parents and brothers, Rick (Penny Harris) and Bill (Cheryl) Budde.

Jim graduated from Decatur MacArthur High School and later graduated from Millikin University in his hometown, where he was a proud member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity.

After college he was drafted into the Army and went to Vietnam. One of his favorite stories to tell was about meeting the UCLA men's basketball team and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the way back from getting his Army physical.

After the Army, Jim met his wife, Judy (Arbeiter), and they settled down in Roselle. They raised their daughter, Kara, and an assortment of four-legged children in the same house, where they were neighborhood staples for fifty years.

Jim worked at Marshall Fields for 31 years selling floor coverings but his real business was loving people. He was the most loving and accepting person and people loved him for his low-key personality and gentle nature.

Jim loved the New York Yankees, basketball (which he played until well into his 50's), fishing, and animals, especially dogs. He was the most loving and supportive father anyone could ask for. He loved his wife, Judy, so much that he couldn't handle being apart from her and joined her in heaven four months after her passing.

He has been reunited with her, his parents, and his beloved uncles: Rob and Bo Jordan. The Bulls fan section of heaven is cheering a little louder now.

He is survived by his daughter; brothers; his brother-in-law, George; many nieces and nephews; and other beloved friends, family, and neighbors.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal rescue of your choice or to the Jimmy V. Foundation.

Jim's Celebration of Life will be held at The Oaks Funeral Home in Itasca, IL at 2:00 p.m. on August 19, 2023.

For funeral information: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.