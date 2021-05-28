DECATUR — James I. "Jim" Miller 68, of Decatur, IL passed away at 1:32 a.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time Tuesday morning at the funeral home. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Jim was born May 16, 1953 in Shelbyville, IL the son of Verl and Letha (Isley) Miller. He married Laura English on May 16, 1981. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2007. Jim was retired as a Designer from Bunn-o-matic Company, Springfield. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and had a passion for motorcycle riding.

Surviving is his daughter, Jennifer Echols (Josh) of Decatur; son, Jared Miller of Shelbyville; brothers: Steven Miller (Terry) of Shelbyville and Rick Miller (Gail) of Windsor; sisters: Margaret Miller (Randall Hicks) of Naperville and Linda Starwalt (Denny) of Diona, IL; grandchildren: Lisa Echols, Gracie Miller, Noah Miller and Sam Miller.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.