Jan. 4, 1953 - Aug. 9, 2022

DECATUR — James (Jim) Edward Tallent, 69, of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his residence.

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church (201 W. North St. Decatur, IL) on August 27, 2022, at 2:00 PM, with a visitation an hour before the service.

Jim was born on January 4, 1953, in Belleville, IL, the son of Ethel and Fred Acker. Growing up, he helped care for his mother, who was in a wheelchair with polio. He attended McKendree College in Lebanon, IL, where he met his future wife. He married Jennifer Jane Barnett on August 16, 1980. Jim and Jennifer adopted three children born in India and Korea. Jim grew up in the Baptist faith but later joined his wife as a United Methodist. Jim worked at Firestone for many years and then went back to school at 40, to be a respiratory therapist.

Jim would spend many hours planning and working in his garden. Many people enjoyed the vegetables he grew. He loved to take his grandchildren to the garden to help him pick the many vegetables he grew. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed going to games and watching them play on TV. He also loved to go fishing with his family.

Jim is survived by his wife of almost 42 years, Jennifer Tallent, of Decatur, IL; son, Nathaniel (Jessica) Tallent of Decatur, IL; daughters: Angela (Ulysses) Harris of Decatur, IL, and Melissa Tallent of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Aaron Harris, Jocelyn Tallent, Juliette Tallent, Quinton Tallent, and Elias Harris, all of Decatur, IL; and is also survived by his mother-in-law, Beverly Barnett; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Jim loved to spend time with his family.

James was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather, and his father-in-law.

Memorials can be made in Jim's honor to First United Methodist Church or Grace United Methodist Church.

Condolences and memories can be made to the family at www.centralcremationcenter.com.