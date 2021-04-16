James (Jim) Gordon Bramer
July 25, 1926 - April 15, 2021
DECATUR - James (Jim) Gordon Bramer, 94, left this Earth and found a front-row parking spot in Heaven on Thursday, April 15, 2021. He passed away at his home in Decatur, Illinois, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 25, 1926, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Cornelius Martin and Marie (White) Bramer. He and his siblings—Robert, Charlotte, and Richard—grew up during the hard times of the 1930s, moving around to nearly every neighborhood in Decatur. He attended Johns Hill School and Decatur High School.
He joined the Navy in 1944 and was stationed in the South Pacific islands. After two years of military service, he began working at the Decatur Herald & Review as a member of the printer's union, where he worked for 30 years. It was there that he met his wife, Janet (Wenger). They were married in 1967 and celebrated their 54th anniversary on March 4th of this year.
He loved sports and spent all day every day in the summers playing baseball, basketball, tennis, and numerous other sports in Johns Hill Park. But his lifelong passion was golf, playing with family and friends every chance he got, and in later years, after hanging up his spikes, loved watching baseball and golf on television.
He took great joy in watching his grandchildren pursue their passions, hobbies, and careers, and could never ever be convinced that they weren't the most absolutely brilliant kid to have ever attempted that particular pursuit.
Jim is survived by his wife Janet; children: Kevin, Kelly (Ann Marie), Jody Hunt (Bill), Eric (Amy), and Jason (Joleen); and grandchildren: Ben (Carlye), Kathryn (Calen), Max, Stephanie, Cale (Hannah), Gabrielle, Wyatt, Charlotte, Grant, and Dane.
Funeral service will be held at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior, presided over by longtime pastor and family friend Wray Offermann.
Thank you to Dr. Atluri and Dr. Kola for providing excellent and compassionate care over the last few years, allowing us to spend so many wonderful years with him. The family wants to send a special thank you to the nurses of HSHS Hospice—Bethany, Justine, and Kisty. Thank you for your compassionate help and loving guidance during Jim's final days.
Memorials can be sent to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Decatur, Illinois.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
