James (Jim) Gordon Bramer

July 25, 1926 - April 15, 2021

DECATUR - James (Jim) Gordon Bramer, 94, left this Earth and found a front-row parking spot in Heaven on Thursday, April 15, 2021. He passed away at his home in Decatur, Illinois, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 25, 1926, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Cornelius Martin and Marie (White) Bramer. He and his siblings—Robert, Charlotte, and Richard—grew up during the hard times of the 1930s, moving around to nearly every neighborhood in Decatur. He attended Johns Hill School and Decatur High School.

He joined the Navy in 1944 and was stationed in the South Pacific islands. After two years of military service, he began working at the Decatur Herald & Review as a member of the printer's union, where he worked for 30 years. It was there that he met his wife, Janet (Wenger). They were married in 1967 and celebrated their 54th anniversary on March 4th of this year.

He loved sports and spent all day every day in the summers playing baseball, basketball, tennis, and numerous other sports in Johns Hill Park. But his lifelong passion was golf, playing with family and friends every chance he got, and in later years, after hanging up his spikes, loved watching baseball and golf on television.