DECATUR, Alabama — James "Jim/Jimmy" Edward Sober, 78, of Decatur, AL, passed away on January 27, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, in Decatur, AL.

Jim was born May 23, 1942, in Decatur, IL, to Glen S. and Mildred V. Sober. He married his high school sweetheart, Janet Lawrence, on September 30, 1961.

Jim was a 1960 graduate of MacArthur High School in Decatur, IL, attended Emory University in Atlanta, GA, and graduated from Clinton Community College in Clinton, IA.

As a teenager, Jim began working for The Norman Laundry and Dry Cleaning Company in Decatur, IL, which was then owned by his father and uncle. After high school, Jim found employment at the Montgomery Ward Department Store and in 1967 he was transferred by them to Clinton, IA, as a Credit Manager. After the store's closing, he worked for Clinton Corn Processing Company. In 1973, Jim and his family returned to Decatur, IL, and Jim began working with his father at Norman's. After his father's retirement, Jim carried on as Owner President of Norman's until it closed in 2002 after 130 years in operation. In 2006, Jim and Janet retired to Decatur, AL. After Janet Sober's death in 2018, Jim married Regina "Jeanne" Crowden on July 13, 2019.