James 'Jim' Joseph Kalapis

Visitation is Sunday, July 19, 2020 at First Christian Church (3350 N. MacArthur Rd., Decatur) from 3:00-5:00 pm. Funeral will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at First Christian Church at 1:00 pm. Burial to be in Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL. Memorials to Grandchildren’s Educational Fund, in care of Cari Kalapis. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. Please sign family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.