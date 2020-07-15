James 'Jim' Joseph Kalapis
0 entries

James 'Jim' Joseph Kalapis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — James “Jim” Joseph Kalapis, 83, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at home.

Visitation is Sunday, July 19, 2020 at First Christian Church (3350 N. MacArthur Rd., Decatur) from 3:00-5:00 pm. Funeral will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at First Christian Church at 1:00 pm. Burial to be in Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL. Memorials to Grandchildren’s Educational Fund, in care of Cari Kalapis. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. Please sign family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Kalapis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News