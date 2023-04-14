March 16, 1957 - April 9, 2023

DECATUR — James "Jim" M. Apperson, 66, of Decatur, died on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Jim was born on March 16, 1957, in Springfield, the son of William and Shirley (Bland) Apperson. He graduated from St. Theresa High School in 1974, and attended Richland Community College. Jim worked as a car salesman at Tallman Cadillac. He loved composing and playing music and played drums and guitar with various bands in Central Illinois. Jim enjoyed tinkering with electronics, camping and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jim is survived by his sister, Judy (Joe) Howard of Springfield; step-niece, Sarah (Anthony) Smithson of Hillsborough, NC; and two great-nephews.

Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 222718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-1718.

