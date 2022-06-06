Apr. 18, 1940 - Jan. 30, 2022

LOS FRESNOS, Texas — James "Jim" Max Huff, 81, of Los Fresnos, TX, formerly of Cerro Gordo, passed away January 30, 2022.

A Celebration of Jim's Life will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Cerro Gordo American Legion, 220 Wait St., Cerro Gordo, IL 61818. A memorial visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Saturday, at the American Legion. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Cerro Gordo is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jim was born April 18, 1940 in Cerro Gordo, the son of Harry and Fern (Peck) Huff. He proudly served our country in the US Army, achieving the rank of Specialist 5. He married Gertrude Frenzel, and to that union, Steve Cliff, and Heidi were born. He later found love with Karen Dressen whom he married in 1978. Jim worked at Firestone in Decatur for 31 years until his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Karen of Los Fresnos, TX; children: Steve (Michelle) Huff of Watertown, WI, Cliff (Darla) Huff of Lincoln, NE, Heidi (Danny ) Rea of Warrensburg, and Amy (Donnie) Grindley of Urbana; three grandsons; two granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; one sister; and a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; three sisters; and one granddaughter.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.