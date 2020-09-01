AIKEN, South Carolina — James (Jim) Michael Wetzel of Aiken, South Carolina passed away Tuesday, August 25 at age 96. The youngest of six children, Jim was born to John Albert and Christina Kern Wetzel on May 7, 1924 in Decatur, Illinois. He grew up in Decatur, a city in central Illinois farm country, learning a variety of trade skills from his father. He attended St. James Catholic, Johns Hill Junior High, and Decatur High schools where he first became interested in singing and debate.

Jim enlisted in the Army in 1942 and attended the University of Illinois until called to active duty in 1943. Trained to be a B-29 navigator, he survived twenty-one combat missions over Japan and Korea, including an emergency landing on Iwo Jima.

Upon completing his mathematics and physics degree at the University of Illinois in 1947, he discerned the Roman Catholic priesthood, decided otherwise, and enrolled in the University of Notre Dame Law School. He earned his JD in 1950 and married Shirley Greider, also of Decatur. Jim and Shirley raised four children in a small town near Chicago. For forty years, until he retired in 1995, Jim practiced patent and trademark law in Chicago based intellectual law and general practice law firms, including his own, and as a solo practitioner. In retirement he remained professionally active as a consultant and, briefly, as an instructor in the University of Florida Law School. As time passed, he added drawing, painting and writing to his activities.