James "Jim" Mudd

Jan. 19, 1941 - Aug. 6, 2021

CERRO GORDO - James "Jim" Mudd, 80, of Cerro Gordo passed away peacefully August 6, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

A Memorial Gathering will be 4:00 - 6:00 PM, Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Oakley Brick Church, with Masonic Rites beginning at 3:30 PM. Private family services will be held at a later date with military rites by Cerro Gordo American Legion Post #117. Memorials in Jim's honor may be given to a charity of your choice.

Jim was born January 19, 1941 in Toledo, the son of Joseph and Grace (Huff) Mudd. Jim worked in security for Caterpillar for 50 years until his retirement. Jim also served the community of Cerro Gordo as an officer on the Cerro Gordo Police Department, volunteered with the Cerro Gordo Fire Protection District, was an EMTI with the Cerro Gordo Ambulance and was a trained storm spotter for Piatt County ESDA. He also farmed for many years with the Voelcker family farms. Jim was a member and past Master of Cerro Gordo Lodge #600 AF&AM and was active in many other Masonic Lodges helping when needed. He was also a member of Ansar Shrine and Cerro Gordo American Legion Post #117. Jim was a member of Oakley Brick Church.

He is survived by his daughters: Tina Blacker (Jeff) and Tanya Mudd, both of Cerro Gordo; brothers: Larry Mudd (Jan) of Mt. Zion, Joe Mudd of Oakley and Ray Mudd of Oakley; grandchildren: Kerby Mudd, Desiree Hatfill, James Dodge and Dalton Mudd; 6 great-grandchildren; nephew Larry F. Mudd II "Sonny"; and niece Annemarie Duncan.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary Mudd.

