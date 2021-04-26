MONTICELLO — James "Jim" Patrick Allman, 70, of Monticello, passed away on April 23, 2021 at his home here. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home 215 E. Washington St. Monticello. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be at Monticello Township Cemetery. Mr. Allman was born October 2, 1950 in Monticello and graduated from Monticello High School. He married Cheryl Speer on July 14, 1984 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ivesdale, Illinois. She passed away on August 3, 2014. Surviving is his daughter, Melea Allman and grandson, Leland James Allman of Monticello. Also surviving are three sisters: Bridgett Ann Dederick (Arthur) of Bethesda, MD, Mary Catharine of Monticello, and Margaret Ruth Fifeld (David) of Manvel, TX. Beloved Uncle Jim had nine nieces and nephews and thirteen great nieces and nephews. Mr. Allman was preceded in death by his parents, longtime Monticello physician, Dr. Joseph F. Allman in 1996 and his mother Mary Bridgett Hayes Allman in 2019.
Jim was a U.S. Army veteran. After training he was assigned duty in Okinawa, Japan. Completing his military commitment in September 1975, he returned to Monticello and assisted in farming the land owned by his family. Later, in 1976, he became fully responsible for operations and management of the Allman farmland. He retired from farming in 2019. Jim was a lifelong devoted citizen and enthusiastic supporter of his hometown Monticello. Although he traveled around the United States, he never thought about permanently living anywhere else. He served this local community as an elected Alderman of the Monticello City Council from May 14, 2001 to April 27, 2009. Mr. Allman was a friend of Bill and Doctor Bob.
Please make your memorial gifts in his name to Fellowship Circle or Donor's Choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.