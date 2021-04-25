MONTICELLO — James "Jim" Patrick Allman, 70, of Monticello, passed away on April 23, 2021 at his home here. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home 215 E. Washington St. Monticello. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be at Monticello Township Cemetery. Mr. Allman was born October 2, 1950 in Monticello and graduated from Monticello High School. He married Cheryl Speer on July 14, 1984 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ivesdale, Illinois. She passed away on August 3, 2014. Surviving is his daughter, Melea Allman and grandson, Leland James Allman of Monticello. Also surviving are three sisters: Bridgett Ann Dederick (Arthur) of Bethesda, MD, Mary Catharine of Monticello, and Margaret Ruth Fifeld (David) of Manvel, TX. Beloved Uncle Jim had nine nieces and nephews and thirteen great nieces and nephews. Mr. Allman was preceded in death by his parents, longtime Monticello physician, Dr. Joseph F. Allman in 1996 and his mother Mary Bridgett Hayes Allman in 2019.