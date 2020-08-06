PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — James (Jim) Rector, 87, formerly of Decatur, IL and Pulaski, TN, died Tuesday, August 4, in Pflugerville, TX.
Jim was born to James A. and Lela Rector April 20, 1933, in Hoopeston, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carole Rector; sisters Virginia Stevens, Maxine Meece, and Mary Lou Strain.
He is survived by his son, Ron (Mary Ann) Rector, of Pflugerville; 3 grandchildren: Scott (Lauren) Rector of Georgetown, TX, Jon (Shanna) Rector of Austin, TX, and Sarah (Matt) Wiesehan of Waco, TX; 3 great grandchildren Kaylee, Corbin and Lydia. Brother, Don (Sandy) Rector of Decatur, IL, sisters: Vela McBride of Diamondhead, MS, Doris McHugh of Coolidge, AZ, and Linda (Bob) Duffin of Hoopeston, IL, and several nieces, nephews, and good friend Dawn Ziglar of Decatur.
A U.S. Army veteran, Jim was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan who worked at Caterpillar, co-owned and operated Shady Lawn Truckstop in Elkton, TN, and Smith and Rector Hardware, Pulaski, TN before selling insurance for 25 years in Decatur, IL.
He was active in the Golden K Kiwanis, Sertoma, and Civitan clubs. He was also a Jr. Babe Ruth baseball coach, Boy Scout Scoutmaster and Webelos den leader.
Visitation will be from 9 am until the service time at 11 am, Monday, August 10, 2020, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Macon County Memorial Park. CDC guidelines will be followed, masks are required, and everyone entering will be screened for virus related symptoms and have their temperature taken.
Arrangements by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2801 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
