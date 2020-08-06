× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — James (Jim) Rector, 87, formerly of Decatur, IL and Pulaski, TN, died Tuesday, August 4, in Pflugerville, TX.

Jim was born to James A. and Lela Rector April 20, 1933, in Hoopeston, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carole Rector; sisters Virginia Stevens, Maxine Meece, and Mary Lou Strain.

He is survived by his son, Ron (Mary Ann) Rector, of Pflugerville; 3 grandchildren: Scott (Lauren) Rector of Georgetown, TX, Jon (Shanna) Rector of Austin, TX, and Sarah (Matt) Wiesehan of Waco, TX; 3 great grandchildren Kaylee, Corbin and Lydia. Brother, Don (Sandy) Rector of Decatur, IL, sisters: Vela McBride of Diamondhead, MS, Doris McHugh of Coolidge, AZ, and Linda (Bob) Duffin of Hoopeston, IL, and several nieces, nephews, and good friend Dawn Ziglar of Decatur.

A U.S. Army veteran, Jim was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan who worked at Caterpillar, co-owned and operated Shady Lawn Truckstop in Elkton, TN, and Smith and Rector Hardware, Pulaski, TN before selling insurance for 25 years in Decatur, IL.

He was active in the Golden K Kiwanis, Sertoma, and Civitan clubs. He was also a Jr. Babe Ruth baseball coach, Boy Scout Scoutmaster and Webelos den leader.