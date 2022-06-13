July 19, 1954 - June 9, 2022

NIANTIC — James "Jim" Turner, 67, of Niantic, went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2022 at his home.

A Celebration of Jim's life will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Central Baptist Church, 1275 W. Mt. Gilead Rd., Decatur, IL 62521. Visitation will be 10:00–11:00 AM, Saturday at the church. Memorials in Jim's honor may be given to Central Baptist Church.

Jim was born July 19, 1954 in Decatur, the son of James Harold and Marilyn (Swain) Turner. He married Julie Riddle on July 21, 1972 in Decatur. Jim worked as a Carpenter restoring older homes. He was a hard worker and enjoyed helping preserve Decatur's lovely historic homes. He was truly gifted at his work. Jim also enjoyed landscaping and taking care of his yard and thoroughly enjoyed time spent with his family. He was a member of Central Baptist Church.

Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Julie; children: Jason (Michelle) Turner of MO, Jolene (Mark) Farmer of MI, Megan (Tim) Thornberry of Springfield, Caleb (Elizabeth) Turner of KS, Benjamin (Amy) Turner of AR, Luke (Melody) Turner of WY, Abigail Turner of VA and Jesse Turner of NC; 20 grandchildren; and sisters: Sharon Allen, Linda (Jim) Snow, and Debra Goveia.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.