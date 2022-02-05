DECATUR — James "Jim" W. Booker, Jr., 79, of Decatur, passed away 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Fair Havens Senior Living, Decatur.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Sullivan. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington, with Military Rites by the Lovington American Legion Post #429.

Jim was born on December 19, 1942, in Decatur; the son of James William Booker, Sr., and Elaine Frances (Utley) Carter. He served in the United States Navy. Jim married Ruby Decesaro on August 24, 1987, in Decatur; she survives. He worked many years at A. E. Staley for many years and retired from Tate & Lyle in Decatur.

He is survived by wife, Ruby Booker of Decatur; step-brother, Bobby Carter of Paxton.

