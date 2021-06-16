ELWIN — James "Jim" Warnick, 94, of Elwin, IL went to be with his Lord and Savior, on June 15, 2021.

A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, in the Elwin United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to the Elwin United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Jim was born September 13, 1926 in Macon County, IL, the son of Ralph and Ethel (Sadler) Warnick. He began his sixty-two year work career for Thompson Lumber Company and retired as the Manager of Hundman Lumber Company. Jim married Laura Pearl Portwood on May 17, 1958. She preceded him in death on June 17, 2015. Jim was a member of Elwin United Methodist Church and had formerly managed many area softball teams. He continued being active volunteering at St. Mary's Hospital, Good Sarmatian Inn, and many church funeral dinners.

Surviving is his daughter, Julie McClarey-Smith (Ted) of Mt. Zion; grandson, Ryan McClarey; granddaughters: Brittany Buetow and Jennifer McClarey; great-grandson, Matthew Buetow.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife; parents; daughter, Kathy and seven brothers and sisters.

Jim was a gentle, kind hearted, strong, great man who will be missed beyond measure.