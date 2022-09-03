June 13, 1942 - Aug. 27, 2022

James (Jim) William Hicks was called home on August 27, 2022, at the age of 80, after a long battle with cancer.

James was born on June 13, 1942. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in Decatur, IL. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and golfing with his friends (The Big Dummies).

Jim retired from Bridgestone Firestone after 30 years. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran in the 1st Infantry (Big Red One).

Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Donna Russell; his daughter, Darcy Conner (Jerry); granddaughter, Fallon Conner; brothers: John Hicks (Evelyn) of Normal, IL, Dave Hicks (Diane) of Dunlap, IL; and sister, Cece Cummings of Springfield, IL. He was proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Frank Hicks of Big Rapids, MI.

Graveside services to be held Saturday, October 1, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek, IL. Celebration of Life immediately following service at Knights of Columbus Hall (KC Hall), Decatur, IL.