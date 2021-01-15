DECATUR — James Kenneth Dolly, 78, of Decatur, IL passed away 4:45 AM, January 14, 2021 at his daughter's residence in Argenta, IL.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. Services at 2:30 PM with Wayne Kent officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney, IL with Military Honors.
James was born February 5, 1942 in DeWitt, IL the son of Dare and Iona Dolly. He married his lifelong sweetheart, Charlene Crowell. James served in the Army from 1960 to 1966 and was an excellent rifle marksman. He was a talented millwright, carpenter, farmer, as well as a master of many traits. He enjoyed the outdoors, trap shooting and hunting. James was also an expert dog trainer; he mostly enjoyed training his rabbit and squirrel dogs.
Survivors include his wife, Charlene Dolly; children: Cara Dolly, Rachel (Jeff) Harris, Kendall (Danny) Briscoe; sister, Carol (Lester) Weigley; grandchildren: Megan (Josh) Macklin, Morgan (Garret) Grothaus, Paige (Jared) Cothren, Elliot, Lanie, and Dylan Briscoe and Kobie Reeves-Fowler; great-grandchildren: Grayden and Gibson Macklin, Cooper and Mila James Grothaus (on the way), Lola and Hank Cothren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Robert Surrema; sister, Jean Carter; brother, Keith Dolly; and children: John and Rose Meyers.
