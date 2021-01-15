James Kenneth Dolly

James was born February 5, 1942 in DeWitt, IL the son of Dare and Iona Dolly. He married his lifelong sweetheart, Charlene Crowell. James served in the Army from 1960 to 1966 and was an excellent rifle marksman. He was a talented millwright, carpenter, farmer, as well as a master of many traits. He enjoyed the outdoors, trap shooting and hunting. James was also an expert dog trainer; he mostly enjoyed training his rabbit and squirrel dogs.