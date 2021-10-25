SHELBYVILLE — Surrounded by the love of his family, James Klepzig, 78, of Shelbyville, passed away on October 21, 2021 after a brief and hard-fought battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021 in Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Nathan Woolery officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Jim was born on October 1, 1943 in Shelbyville, IL. After graduating from Shelbyville High School in 1961, he met the love of his life, JoAnn, and they wed in 1964 and were married for over 57 years. He earned a degree in business from Sparks College in Shelbyville and was hired as a cost accountant at Oliver Corporation until he was drafted into the army in 1966. After serving his country for two years, Jim returned to Shelbyville with JoAnn and began a 40 year career with the Shelby County State Bank, where he served as Vice President and CFO until his retirement in 2008. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, the Rotary Club, the Country Club, and the Shelbyville chapter of the Couch Potato Club. Throughout his career and social life, he formed many authentic relationships with his friends, colleagues, and community that would last a lifetime.

But the most important relationships Jim formed were with his family. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, determined to provide for his loved ones and fill their lives with fond memories. Every August he, JoAnn, his daughter Laura, and son Michael loaded up the family truckster and explored a new part of the country, eventually visiting nearly all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, and Europe. Memories of drinking freshly squeezed orange juice from the Florida visitor's center, flying in an airplane for the first time, and going to the top of the Eiffel Tower, will always be cherished.

While Jim also cherished scenic routes, playing golf, and watching college sports, what he loved most was spending time with loved ones. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he proudly and often mentioned, especially when talking about his seven grandkids: Dilen, Ella, and Aden Dabezic and Will, Harrison, Dawson, and Emma Klepzig. Whether it was cheering from the sidelines, attending school events, shooting baskets in the driveway, or hosting New Year's Eve bingo parties featuring whoopie cushions and scratch off lottery tickets, Jim treasured his time with his beloved family. And they treasured him in return.

Anyone who knew Jim knew that he was a loving family man and loyal friend, but few may have realized his incredible strength and bravery when faced with impossible odds: two more reasons he will always be remembered, honored, and loved.

Jim is predeceased by his parents, Irvin and Helen Klepzig and brother-in-law Bill Healy. He is survived by his beloved wife, JoAnn; daughter, Laura Dabezic; son, Michael (Ashley); sisters Marilyn Healy and Carol (Mike) Gaddis; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

