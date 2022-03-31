James L. Burgess

April 17, 1934 - March 31, 2020
DECATUR — An Open House will be held to celebrate the life of Jim Burgess on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Rooms at the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza, Decatur.
Jim worked as a barber for 55 years on Oakland Avenue in Decatur. We hope you will be able to join Maryalis and her family to share memories and laughter. Light refreshments will be provided. (This celebration was postponed until now due to COVID restrictions.)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.