James L. Burgess

DECATUR — An Open House will be held to celebrate the life of Jim Burgess on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Rooms at the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza, Decatur.

Jim worked as a barber for 55 years on Oakland Avenue in Decatur. We hope you will be able to join Maryalis and her family to share memories and laughter. Light refreshments will be provided. (This celebration was postponed until now due to COVID restrictions.)