AVON, Indiana — James L. Carr, 78, of Avon, IN formerly of Decatur, IL passed away Monday February 22, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

James was born on October 20, 1942, the son of James B. and Thelma Carr. He is survived by his three daughters: Jeana (Chris) Shroyer, Cheryl (Ken) Hatcher, and Jodi (Darrell) Babcock; grandchildren: Alyssa (Andrew) White, Andrew Shroyer, Cole Babcock, Madison Reynolds, Drew and Adam Hatcher; great-granddaughter: Lucy; loving companion Bobbi Carr and sons Bryce and Jarrod; brother: Richard (Cathy) Carr; and his beloved dog Ava. He was preceded in death by his parents.

James worked for Wiese Planning and Engineering from 1966 until 2010, when he retired.

Memorial services to celebrate James' life will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1:00-2:30 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the smoking cessation program at Mayo Clinic or to Hudson's Halfway House, 143 N. Water St., Decatur, IL 62526. CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required for those in attendance. Services will be streamed at http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/events/viewer/48791.

