DECATUR — James L. Hord, 91, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 2:20 a.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL

Graveside Services with military rites will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, IL. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, IL is handling the arrangements.

Jim was born on April 22, 1930, in Los Angeles, CA, the son of Harvey and Frances Carr Hord. He married Alicia F. Stallsworth on October 9, 1953 in Elwin, IL. She preceded him in death on April 26, 2018.

Survivors include his son, James (Gail) Hord; his daughter, Jody (Mark) Wintz both of Decatur, IL; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two brothers and special friend: Patty.

Jim was a retired union truck driver. He served his country in the US Army.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, 30 North LaSalle St., Suite 4300, Chicago, IL 60602-2584

Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com