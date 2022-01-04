DECATUR — James L. Smith, of Decatur, passed away January 1, 2022.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials in Jim's honor may be made to Northwest Christian Church.

Jim was born May 23, 1937, in Decatur, the son of Harry and Dale (McCord) Smith. He married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Theobald, on September 16, 1956. They were married 65 years.

Jim retired from Caterpillar where he worked for 31 years in the engineering department. Jim was an accomplished Dobro player - playing in several area bluegrass bands. Jim and Sharon enjoyed many trips on their Gold Wing. They also enjoyed 22 years as "Winter Texans" where they played golf and attended music jams almost daily. Jim coached Khoury League baseball and Junior League football. His greatest joy was watching his sons in their sporting events. He was a member of Northwest Christian Church where he served as a deacon.

He leaves his wife, Sharon; his beloved sons: Scott (Joan) of Troy, MO, and Mark (Susie) of Decatur; his loved granddaughters: Ashlee Smith, Amy (Drew) Wagers of Decatur and Shannon (Duston) Willis of Troy, MO; awesome great-grandchildren: Mason and Jackson Wagers, and London and Boston Willis.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.