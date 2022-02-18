FORSYTH — James L. Swinger, 89, of Forsyth, IL, passed away on, February 16, 2022, in his home of over 50-years, surrounded by his family.

Services will be 12:00 PM Monday, February 21, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. Burial will follow at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL, with military honors. Visitation will be 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Monday, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Hammitt Junior-Senior High School the Haven Classroom Normal, IL, or Folds of Honor.

He is survived by his son Lee Swinger of Springfield, IL; his daughters: Nola (Lyndon) Dittus and Becky (Brad) Barnes; and five grandchildren: Riley, Emily, and Abby Dittus and Matthew and Andrew Barnes all of Heyworth.