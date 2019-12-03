James L. Yockey

SHELBYVILLE — James L. “Jim” Yockey, 81, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 6:55 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019, in St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur, IL, with his family by his side.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Nicholas B. Showalter officiating. Visitations will be from noon-2:00 p.m. Friday in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Strasburg, IL, and from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Shelbyville, IL. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Strasburg Community Action Network, General Dacey Trail, First United Methodist Church, or the Memorial Sunken Garden Project.
Jim was born on June 10, 1938 in Champaign, IL, the son of Cecil and Mary Nisson Yockey. He graduated from Bement High School in the Class of 1956. Jim then attended EIU in Charleston, IL, before graduating from Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago, IL. He married Judy A. Weibel on December 23, 1960. He began his career at Waddington Funeral Home in Tuscola, IL. In 1970, he became a partner in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Shelbyville, IL. Jim, along with his family and right-hand man Junior Evans, have operated Howe and Yockey Funeral Homes in Shelbyville and Strasburg, IL for nearly 50 years. His son Jack Yockey and grandson Neil Yockey and their families will continue to serve the community through the funeral profession for years to come.
Jim loved family time whether working or relaxing. He enjoyed the highs and lows of being a Cub fan. And he loved attending all the school events, church dinners, and community celebrations he could. Jim was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Shelbyville, the Shelbyville Rotary Club, and served as Shelby County Coroner from 1972-1976.
Jim is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Jeff (Sandy) Yockey of Urbana, IL, Jack (Robin) Yockey of Shelbyville, IL, and Jerry (Wendy) Yockey of Shelbyville, IL; grandchildren, Erin (Jason) Barker of Shelbyville, IL, Sarah Yockey of Houston, TX, Neil (Ashley) Yockey of Shelbyville, IL, Jonny Yockey of Houston, TX, Molly (Levi) Pruemer of Shelbyville, IL, and Maggy (Lucas) Prather of Alton, IL; brother, Raymond (Alice) Yockey of Greeley, CO; sister-in-law, Sheila Yockey of Monticello, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dwight Yockey; and nephew, William Yockey.
