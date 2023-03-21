Feb. 17, 1933 - March 15, 2023

James Lawrence "Jim" Bechtel passed away at home on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Decatur, IL.

Jim was born in Forsyth, IL, on February 17, 1933, a son of James William Bechtel and Rachel Ruth (Hawkins) Bechtel. He married Delores Marie Hayward on July 5, 1952. After 57 years of marriage, she passed away on May 14, 2010.

Services to celebrate Jim's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the Chapel of Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, conducted by Pastor Keith Barkley of Kentucky. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home. Interment will be in North Fork Cemetery.

Jim enjoyed camping, traveling, reading, model building, and woodworking from patterns he designed himself. He served in the United States Navy and retired from Caterpillar, Inc. after over 30 years of working. He was proud that over the years, he was able to donate 25 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross.

He leaves his loving family, including daughters: Kathy Falk and husband Tom; Barbara Joyner, both of Decatur; Cheryl Stephens and husband Terry of Rantoul. Son, Terry Bechtel and wife Carmen of Aurora, CO. Daughter-in-law, Teresa Bechtel of Lakewood, CO. Grandchildren: Karen Becker and husband David; Ellen Freemyer and husband Joseph; James S. Bechtel and girlfriend Avery; Tracy Lott and husband Daniel; Brian Falk and wife Jennifer; Michael Joyner and fiance Michelle; Jordan Henry and husband Eric; Shawn Ballinger; and Zachary Dodge. Great-grandchildren: Ari, Sara, Evelyn, Emmett, Scarlett, James C., Kyleigh, Logan, Maliyah, Makai, Messiah, Maryanna, and Hayden.

He was greeted in Heaven by his parents; wife, Dee; son, James Edward; son-in-law, Milton Joyner, Jr.; four sisters and two brothers.

Jim was a wonderful loving husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend. His family will love and miss him every day.

Condolences may be left to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.