James Lawrence Weikle Sr.

MAROA -- James Lawrence “Bud” Weikle, Sr. 94 of Maroa, Il. passed away 1:36 A.M. December 12, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family.
Services will be 10 AM, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Kindred Hospice Chaplain Ellen Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL with Military Honors. Visitation will be 5 – 7 PM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL and one hour prior to service on Saturday. The family requests casual attire.Memorials may be directed to the Maroa Fire Department.
James was born January 5, 1925 in Argenta, Illinois the son of Fred and Edna (Bird) Weikle. He married Bernadine Elsie Spainhour September 28, 1946 in Clinton, Il.
Survivors include his wife, Bernadine E. Weikle, Maroa, Il.; Children, James (Marilynn) Weikle, Maroa, Il.; Paul William (Lorene) Weikle, Maroa, Il.; Richard (Susan) Weikle, Dwight, Il.; Wesley (Karen) Weikle, Maroa, Il.; Patricia “Patty” (Dan) Ballenger, Clinton, Il.; 28 Grandchildren 40 Great-Grandchildren and 7 Great-Great-Grandchildren; Siblings, Shirley Oakes, Maroa, Il.; Jean Hill, Forsyth, Il.; Darrell Weikle, Maroa, Il.; and Frank Weikle, Maroa, Il.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, 1 Son, Thomas, 1 Brother and 3 Sisters.
Bud retired as a foreman from Revere Copper & Brass Inc., Clinton, Il. and later retired from Maroa Ag. He enjoyed pitching in fast pitch softball.
