DECATUR — James Lee Rucker, 63, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
James was born May 14, 1957, in Olongapo City, Philippines, to Delmer Dean and Gloria (Sarmiento) Rucker. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. James was a State Trooper for the State of Illinois. He loved motorcycles and golfing, but most of all, spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Laurel (Travis Kroenung) Rucker; his three grandchildren, Parker Rae, Leo Biggs and Rucker J. Kroenung; his sister, Peggy (Mike) Myers; his two brothers, Dennis (Stacey) Rucker and Donald (Vicki) Rucker; his brother-in-law, Rodney Reynolds; and his beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Diana Lynn Reynolds.
The family will be hosting graveside services to celebrate the life of James Rucker at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, in North Fork Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Macon County Honor Guard.
The family of James Rucker is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
