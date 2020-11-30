MOUNT ZION - James Leo "Jim" Karraker, 78, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic private family services will be held. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to Allstripes (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) or Morningside Church of Christ.

Jim was born on July 31, 1942 in Anna, IL, the son of Leo and Imogene (Dillow) Karraker. He served proudly in the United States Army. Jim married Patricia C. Geoffray on December 26, 1970. He retired from PPG after 40 years of service as a mechanical engineer, working at the Crystal City, MO, Carlisle, PA and Mt. Zion, IL plants. Jim was a faithful member of Morningside Church of Christ. He was a country boy that enjoyed deer hunting. Jim was a jack-of-all-trades and was a St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan.

Jim is survived by his wife: Patricia C. Karraker of Mt. Zion, IL; children: Shannon James Karraker of Springfield, IL, Shelley Karraker of Nashville, TN and Brandon James (Erica) Karraker of Huntsville, AL; sister: Beverly (Carl) Magsamen of Schaumburg, IL; grandchildren: Kaleb James Karraker and Kristyn Karraker.