DECATUR — James Leroy Bruner, 80, of Decatur, IL passed away January 11, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

James was born March 23, 1940 in Decatur, IL the son of William Orlie and Viola Elizabeth (Miller) Bruner.

James was a veteran of the US Army. Following his military service, he served as tire builder for Firestone.

Surviving are his children: Michael Bruner of Mt. Zion, IL, Rodney Bruner of Decatur, IL; siblings: Sue Bruner of Texas, Kay Ellis (Dave) of Decatur, IL, Bob Bruner (Donna) of Decatur, IL, Billie Raliegh (Kenny) of Mt. Zion, IL, Joan Dougherty of Forsyth, IL, John Bruner of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Jessica Meier, Austin Bruner, Logan Bruner, Allyson Bruner; great grandchildren: James Bruner and Brantley Meier; and special friend and caretaker, Roger Brady.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Sonny.

Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, January 15, 2021 at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: Donor's Choice.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of James. Condolences may be left to his family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.