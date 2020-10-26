MACON — James Leroy "Jim" Ater 83, of Macon, IL passed away at 6:26 p.m., Thursday, October 22, 2020, in St John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

A graveside service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in the South Macon Township Cemetery, Macon, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon, IL. Memorials may be made in Jim's memory to Kerby Strong Foundation, or Men Macon a Difference, or Prairie Heart Institute Foundation. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Jim was born June 25, 1937, in Macon, IL the son of Ralph and Isabelle (Johnson) Ater. He married Creta J. Suppes on February 25, 1956. Jim had owned and operated Ater Mobil Service Station in Macon. He enjoyed going to flea markets and antiquing with his wife. He also was an avid dirt car racer (Dirt Squirt) in Macon and other central Illinois tracks. His greatest passion was attending his grandchildren's sporting events and activities.