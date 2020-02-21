James Leslie Gadbury

Les was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the American Legion and the VFW Piatt County Post 5346.Les's enjoyed nature, camping, hiking, fishing, hunting, and searching for mushrooms and arrowheads. Les also enjoyed hosting Sunday dinners in his home. Les was truly grateful for such a long life with his wife and family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who met him. He had an uncanny memory and could recall in detail events and people from his youth and throughout his life.