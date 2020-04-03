James Lewis Burgess

Jim was born on April 17, 1934 in Vienna, IL, the son of Louis Edward and Naomi Ruth (Jones) Burgess. He graduated from Gridley High school. He is a United States Army Veteran and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Jim married Maryalis Burke on July 4, 1959 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Tampico. He was a barber in Decatur for 55 years and owned Roffler of Decatur Barber Shop. He retired from the profession that he loved at the age of 80. Jim was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Decatur and a past member of the Decatur Elks Club. He and his wife loved to ballroom dance. He enjoyed bicycling and repairing bikes, helping with Boy Scouts and he had a love for children, especially his three granddaughters.