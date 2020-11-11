 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James M. Keller
0 entries

James M. Keller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — James M. Keller, 74, of Decatur, IL, passed away on November 9, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital surrounded by the love of his wife and his children.

Private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date.

View the complete obituary, send condolences and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News