DECATUR — James Merle "Jim" Taylor, 84, of Decatur, joined his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 5, 2021, surrounded by his wife and family.

Graveside services will be Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's honor may be made to Central Christian Church, Decatur.

Jim was born October 6, 1936, in Mt. Zion, the son of Clayton and Edna Taylor. A graduate of Warrensburg-Latham High School, he married Nancy Elaine Warnick October 8, 1955.

He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force. The bulk of Jim's career was spent at Decatur's Firestone plant. His favorite hobby was woodcarving, as evidenced in the details and beauty of his carvings.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his son, Doug (Annette); grandchildren: Jennifer and Dustin Taylor; great-grandchildren: Aiden and Liam McGuire. Jim's parents, siblings and his son, Jeff, preceded him in death.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.