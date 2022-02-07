MOUNT ZION — James Michael Drew, 72, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with his son, Pastor Joe Drew and Pastor Cliff Davis officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Memorials in Mike's honor may be made to: Fellowship Church. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mike was born March 26, 1949 in Decatur, IL, the son of Leon and Rosemary (Lucas) Drew. In 1972 he married Kristine Stout in Decatur, IL. Mike proudly served his country as a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy. He was a proud member of the N.R.A. Mike worked at Firestone Tire Co. for 30 years, retiring in 2001. In January 2002, Mike worked for Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home until his retirement in 2013. In his spare time, Mike was an avid golfer and enjoyed woodworking. Mike was a faithful member of Fellowship Church.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kris; son Joe (Julie) Drew of Decatur; daughter Jennifer (Bryan) Vallier of Decatur; grandchildren: Mason Lippolt, Ryan Lippolt, Wray Vallier, Courtney Drew, Caleb Drew, all of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.