Jan. 22, 1948 - Feb. 25, 2023

SPRINGFIELD — James "Mike" Michael Gentry, 75, passed away on February 25, 2023, in Springfield, IL.

Mike was born to Curtis and Betty Gentry on January 22, 1948, in Decatur, IL. Mike married his wife, Judy Ann Sutherland, on May 26, 1972, in Decatur, IL. He was a Navy Vet. He was a lifelong member of the Warrensburg Gun Club. He enjoyed Jeopardy, crossword puzzles and was a big fan of the Cubs. He loved to go to new releases of movies in the movie theater.

Mike is survived by his wife, Judy Gentry; sons: Tom (Holly) Gentry, David (Kathy) Gentry; daughter, Jody Gentry; grandchildren, Miranda, Donovan, Mitchel, Alyssa, Brendan, Andrew; great-grandchildren, Aiden, one on the way; siblings: Bruce (Cathie) Gentry, Kathy (Fred) Closen; dog, Amber; and many extended family and friends.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steve Gentry.

Services will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Mike will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery following cremation.

Memorials to the Decatur Macon County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to Mikes family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.