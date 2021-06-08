NORMAN, Oklahoma - James Nelson Buck, 92, of Norman, OK, formerly of Decatur, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at his residence.

James was born January 8, 1929 in Decatur, IL, the son of Roy and Ada (Rupp) Buck. He proudly served in the United States Navy. He later became a machinist and mold maker for H & S Tool and Die in Warrensburg. He married JoAnn Spain on November 19, 1973 in Sullivan, IL. James was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. He was an avid pool player and a member of the American Poolplayers Association (APA).

James is survived by his children: James (Stephanie) Buck of Norman, OK, Steve (Karen) Buck of Longwood, FL, and Peggy (Chip) Mills of Allenspark, CO; his sister Betty Heitz of CA; grandchildren: Samuel Morton, Rachel Marchisello, Trey Garrett, Tommy Mertell, Nick Parish, Luke Mills, Kelly Oliver, Bradley Clark, Rachel Clark, Sarah Clark, and Andrew Clark; great-grandchildren: Logan, Grace, and Jack; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, son Kevin Clark, and brothers Dean and Dale.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 in the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be given to VFW Post 99.