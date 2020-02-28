James O. Cornell

DECATUR -- James O. “Jim” Cornell, 81, of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Jim was born January 12, 1939, in Decatur, the son of Noah and Violet (Million) Cornell. A member of Riverside Baptist Church, Jim worked as a union millwright. He was a member of Millwright Local #1051 and Carpenters Local #742. Jim loved spending time with his family and his coffee drinking friends at Gabby's and Diamond's. Jim married Judy A. Hefner on March 21, 1975 in Decatur, IL.

Surviving is his wife of nearly 45 years, Judy of Decatur; children: Steven O. (Nancy) Cornell of Decatur, David L. (Mary) Cornell of Decatur, Cathy J. (Robert) West of IN, and Stephan Brown of Savoy; ten grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren; and many cousins.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm, Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Services to celebrate his life will be 11 am Monday, March 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Cornell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.