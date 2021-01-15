DECATUR — James P. Vogel, 83, of Decatur, IL passed away January 13, 2021 at his residence.

James was born, January 10, 1938 in Arcola, IL the son of Henry and Mary B. (Brown) Vogel. James married Peggy L. Vandiver, October 8, 1960 in Arcola, IL. He was a veteran of the US Army. Following his military service James worked as a tool and die maker for Decatur Custom Tools.

He was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Autobahn Society as he was a bird enthusiast. He loved gardening, flowers and was an avid handyman.

Surviving are his daughter, Vicki Lynch of Springfield, IL.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; parents; and several siblings.

Private funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday January 19, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Public visitation will be from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the funeral home.

Entombment will be at Graceland Cemetery.

