Dec. 30, 1961 - Feb. 18, 2023
Our Pat aka "Rico" passed away with his brother and sister by his side. He will be very missed. Pat is now in heaven with his brother, Tommy and Parents Curtis F. and Diane Cummins.
Pat is survived by his sister, Mary; brother, John; nephew, Zachariah Gaede (Taylor); niece, Mary Alex Gaede; and great-nieces: Alexa and Olive Gaede.
Pat traveled and lived carefree and easy early in life. He loved to fish, cook, grill, garden flowers, Budweiser and spending time with family. Quiet however caring and giving. We loved our Rico and he will be missed very much by us all. He fought with courage and might.
Pat will be cremated and keeping with his wishes, he chose to have private family graveside services at a later date.
Thank You to Cancer Care and Dr. Kariouz, Memorial Hospital Staff/IR, Traditions Hospice.
In Memory of Pat please donate to local food bank(s) or Animal Shelters.
