DECATUR — James R. Berg, 58, of Decatur passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his residence.

Memorial service will be 5:30 PM, Thursday, January 16 at South Shores Christian Church, 130 Bristol Drive, Decatur. Visitation will be 4:00-5:30, Thursday, at the church. Memorials in Jim's honor may be given to Catholic Charities. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur, is assisting the family.

Jim was born January 22, 1961 in Decatur, the son of James A. and Phyllis L. (Gass) Berg. He worked as a mechanic and in maintenance for his entire career, including several years at Purity Bakery. In his spare time, Jim enjoyed fishing, but his true passion was hot rods. He was especially proud of his 1968 Camaro that he affectionately named “Fuelish Pleasure.”

Jim leaves his children, Rachel (Steven) Strode and Jason Berg, both of Decatur; grandchildren, Kayson James Strode and Raelyn Nicole Strode; brother, Joseph A. (Renee) Berg; sister, Brenda (James) Kirby; and nieces and nephews, Jarred Berg, Jessica Dalby, Michael Kirby, Melissa Rattin, and Bradley Kirby.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

