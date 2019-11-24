DECATUR — James R. Cavanaugh, 81 of Decatur, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his wife and four children.

A private funeral Mass and burial will be held for his wife, children and grandchildren only. Burial will be at Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur.

Jim was born December 27, 1937 in Springfield, IL, son of Michael H. and Elsie J. Cavanaugh. He married Martha Burtschi in Decatur on June 18, 1960.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Martha; children: Catherine Cavanaugh of Decatur, J. David (Stacy) Cavanaugh of Monroe, WI, Judith (Michael) Clark and Mark (Kelly) Cavanaugh of Bloomington, and 13 grandchildren.

Jim was extremely proud of his wife, children and grandchildren - all of whom will greatly miss his gentle presence, influence and generosity in their lives. He was devoted to his church and family, had a loving heart, and was a truly kind and gentle man. He will be missed by all who had the privilege to know and love him.

The Moran and Goebel Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Jim. Condolences may be left to his family at www.moranandgoebel.com.

