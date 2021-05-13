James R. Gollings

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Chris Comerford, celebrant. Visitation will be 5:00 -7:00 PM, Friday, May 14, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur with a prayer service at 4:30 PM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials in James' honor may be made to St. Patrick Parish, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the USO.

James, affectionately known as "Jim" was born January 19, 1945, in Washington, DC, son of the Honorable Frank J. and Mary (Ronan) Gollings but was a lifelong resident of Decatur. He attended St Patrick School, and graduated from Macarthur High School and Millikin University. He married Darla Warner April 19, 1969, in Decatur. Jim proudly served his country as a Captain in the U.S. Army Signal Corps.

Jim was an attorney in private practice for over 40 years. In his college years, he was a D.J. and later worked for WSOY after serving in the Army. He was a member of St. Patrick Parish, and Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree where he served as Grand Knight. He was a member of American Legion Post 105. Jim served on numerous boards including the Board of Education for Decatur Public Schools, Crimestoppers, Farm Bureau, Macon County Conservation District and was a Decatur Township Trustee. He was also passionate about the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and a blood donor for many years. Jim will be remembered by all who knew him as being kind and generous and would proudly tell you that his priorities were his family, his community and his country.